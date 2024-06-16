Adilabad wildlife photographer spots Black-naped monarch

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 06:26 PM

Black-naped monarch spotted by Lingampalli Krishna in forests of Ankoli village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Sunday.

Adilabad: Town-based wildlife photographer Lingampalli Krishna has photographed a black-naped monarch in the forests of Ankoli village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Sunday.

Krishna claimed that the beautiful bird, which is easily distinguishable with its blue colour, was sighted for the first time in the forests of the district. He stated that the bird is seen across tropical southern Asia from Iran and Sri Lanka east to Indonesia and the Philippines. This species is usually found in thick forests and other well-wooded habitats, he added.

The self-taught wildlife photographer has recorded over 100 bird species including some migratory and rare ones in Kosai forests of Thalamadugu mandal and has photographs of 100 winged wonders in different parts of the forests of erstwhile Adilabad district.

The black-naped monarch has been photographed in other districts of Telangana, including in the forests of Mahabubabad and the Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad, apart from in some forests in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.