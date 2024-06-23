Slushy roads add woes to problems of rural folks in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 11:20 AM

People help a motorist in bringing out his moped stuck in a slushy road between Gollaghat and Pippalkot villlages of Thamsi mandal on Saturday

Adilabad: Slushy roads have returned to the lives of rural folks in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district.

Roads between mandal centres and villages have become muddy following rains occurred on Friday and Saturday. A 4-kilometer-long gravel road from Gollaghat to Pippalkot villages in Tamsi mandal turned slushy, causing inconvenience to motorists and public, who commute by two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws to reach mandal centres for various needs including medical emergencies.

Locals said that two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws were being stuck in the slush formed on the road. They regretted that one needs two people to bring out the vehicles trapped in the mud. They lamented that the challenge was not addressed even after it was brought to the notice officials. requested the officials to take steps to form a black top road and to end their woes.

People in Indervelli mandal centre said that they were struggling due to roads battered by downpours in different colonies. They stated that they were facing inconvenience in reaching offices of various government departments every day. They urged the officials to repair the roads damaged by the recent rains.

Meanwhile, a 5.5 kilometers-long kutcha road between Konampet and Nennal mandal centre has become slushy with the region seeing rains on Saturday. People travelling by motorbikes and cars said that they were stuck in the slushy road. They regretted that it was taking considerably longer than usual to reach mandal headquarters to buy groceries and visit government offices.

Officials said that funds Rs 2.5 crore were sanctioned to construct a black top road between Konampet and Nennal mandal centre in 2021. However, the work is getting dragged due to delay in permitting the facility by the forest department.

People of several remote villages in Bejjur, Chintalamanepalli, Penchikalpet, Asifabad, Tiryani, Wankidi, Jainoor and Dahegaon mandals said that they were facing untold hardships in reaching mandal centres and towns due to slushy roads and delay in giving clearances by the forest department. For instance, a 7-kilometer-long road between Penchikalpet mandal centre and Sulugupalli village in Bejjur mandal was damaged by rains and pockmarked.

