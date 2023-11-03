Adilabad: Woman among four held for smuggling 37 kgs of ganja

On being interrogated, the four confessed to smuggling to earn money and that they procured the ganja in Odisha to sell it to youngsters of Adilabad town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: Four persons of an inter-state gang including a woman were arrested on the charges of smuggling banned ganja brought from Odisha on Friday. A car, three mobile phones and 37 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 9.25 lakh was seized from their instance.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy told newsmen that Narendra Magar, and Raja Ranbeede from Odisha, Shaik Javid and Rukshana of Maharashtra were caught when they were moving near Adilabad railway station. Shaik Khurabana of Maharashtra was still at large.

On being interrogated, the four confessed to smuggling to earn money and that they procured the ganja in Odisha to sell it to youngsters of Adilabad town. They admitted to smuggling the substance by car. They revealed that they were using a woman to hoodwink cops.