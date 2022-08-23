Adilabad’s Mukhra (K) wins laurels in national workshop on sustainable development

Sarpanch Meenakshi explains implementation of various schemes by Mukhra (K) village during a national workshop concluded in Chandigarh on Tuesday

Adilabad: Gadge Meenakshi, Sarpanch of model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal took part in a two-day long national workshop on localization of sustainable development goals concluded at Chandigarh on Tuesday.

She received a certificate of appreciation from Sunil Kumar, secretary of the union ministry of Panchayat Raj, which hosted the workshop.

Meenakshi narrated how various schemes of the union and state governments were effectively being implemented in the village, using an audio-video presentation.

She told the participants that the village was successfully implementing all the government schemes. She opined that Palle Pragathi and Telanganaku Harita Haram initiatives were the need of the hour.

Sunil Kumar was all praise for Mukhra (K) for setting an example to other villages. He remarked that the village was a role model to the country.

Earlier, union minister of State for Panchayat Raj minister Kapil Patil, who was chief guest of the first day of the workshop, opined the village could undergo an outstanding transformation with the help of a tractor given under Palle Pragathi scheme.

Kapil said that the village was the first habitation in India to generate income by manufacturing compost-fertilizer and selling it. He added that development models of the village would be introduced across the country.

He appreciated Meenakshi for developing Mukhra (K) on many facets and converting it into a model village of the country. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency member Gadge Subhash were present.