Adilabad’s Mukhra turns ‘model’ village

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:43 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao with Mukhra village Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao hailed Mukhra (K) as a model village. Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi called on him in Hyderabad on Tuesday, when the Minister said that the village was growing on many facets, while successfully implementing various government programmes.

He said it was commendable that the village made profits by selling compost-fertilizer manufactured by adopting waste management policies. Rama Rao said the village earned Rs 6 lakh by selling the fertilizer.

He complimented the Sarpanch for displaying a flex explaining the benefits of the welfare schemes availed by every household. He advised other villages to draw inspiration from Mukhra (K) and implement government schemes and development activities. He was all praise for Meenakshi for molding the village as a model habitation in Telangana.