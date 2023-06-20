Adipurush box office collections drop by 65 percent on Monday

Adipurush collected 375 crores for 4 days at the box office. The film made only 35 crores on the fourth day.

Published Date - 03:10 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Adipurush is the biggest film in Indian cinema with more than 500 crores of budget and huge expectations before the release. But everything changed after the release of the film. Adipurush could only attract the audience and bring them to theatres with the craze on Prabhas and admiration for Lord Rama. But as we all know, content can only make a film win at the box office and that’s exactly what happened in the case of Adipurush.

Adipurush collected 140 crores plus gross worldwide at the box office on the release day. This is an expected opening because of the huge number of theatres the film got released. Then the film collected 100 crores each on the second and third days. So, the first weekend collections, from Friday to Sunday stood at the 340 crores mark at the box office.

Then the real game comes into play. The film’s box office collections were suddenly dropped. Adipurush collected 375 crores for 4 days at the box office. The film made only 35 crores on the fourth day (Monday) registering a 65 per cent drop from the average 100 crore mark it daily collected.

The box office analysts say that the negative word of mouth and opposition from the public against the wrong presentation of the Ramayana and its characters affected Adipurush a lot. They also say that the film needs to struggle a lot to reach the breakeven mark.