Adipurush’s first weekend collections are officially announced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: Adipurush has been the talk of the town for the last few days. This is because Adipurush is India’s biggest film in terms of budget and expectations. Adipurush was released on June 16 in theatres amidst those huge expectations. But first, Om Raut completely disappointed the global audience by losing the originality of the Ramayana in getting it modernised.

But still, there is no stopping Adipurush at the box office. This is purely due to Prabhas craze, and so the pre-bookings are making a great difference here. Though the film got mixed reviews from both critics and the public, it continued to get good figures at the box office.

Adipurush collected 340 crores gross worldwide in the first weekend of its release (June 16–18). The film got great openings on the release day and it continued for the next two days also. Adipurush will now easily hit the 1000 crore mark if similar box office numbers are registered in the weekdays too without much dip except for the morning shows.

On the other hand, a few analysts say that these 300-plus figures are only because of the pre-sales, and the film doesn’t have much to say beyond Prabhas craze.

Adipurush satisfied only a very small section of the audience, which mostly has fans or supporters. The rest of the audience isn’t impressed by the film’s content or presentation.

– By Kiran