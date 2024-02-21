Aditya nets a hat-trick for Reeds FC in C Division Football League

Aditya striked thrice to inspire Reeds FC to a 4-0 win over CCOB Sub-Junior FC in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League match in Reeds Football Ground Bowenpally on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: Aditya scored a hat-trick to power Reeds FC to a 4-0 win over CCOB Sub-Junior FC in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League match in Reeds Football Ground Bowenpally on Wednesday.
Alongside Aditya, Sani scored a goal for the winners. In the other game at Gymkhana ground, OK Sporting FC and CCOB Junior FC played a goalless draw.
Results: OK Sporting FC 0 drew with CCOB Jr FC 0; Reeds FC 4 (Aditya 3, Sani 1) bt CCOB Sub Jr FC 0.