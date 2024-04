| Telanganas Under 20 Mens Team Announced For Nationals

Telangana’s Under-20 men’s team announced for nationals

The team will participate in the upcoming Swami Vivekananda Under-20 Men's National Football Championship, in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh starting April 22.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 11:27 PM

The Under-20 squad for the national championship.

Hyderabad: Telangana Football Association (TFA) has announced the Under-20 National football team on Friday. The team will participate in the upcoming Swami Vivekananda Under-20 Men’s National Football Championship, in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh starting April 22.

Squad: Rishabh Pradhan, Bairam Giri Prakash, Sahil Tamang, Ajith Sherlawar, Pitla Sai Yashwanth, Minal Kumar, Marri Tharak Yadav, Samarth Diwani, Aaron John, Devarapalli Shyam, Kuda Abhishek, Sai Manikanta, Kondra Hemanth, Shaik Saleem, Londup Lepcha, Syed Imitiaz Ahmed, Shaik Sadaan, Syed Saud; Rishi Raj Prudhvi Dara (Head coach), Md Fareed Uddin (Manager), Boddu Appanna (Physio).