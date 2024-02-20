Laxman inspires Cantonment FC’s win in C Division Football League

Laxman netted a brace, scoring in 33rd and 93rd minute to help his side win against Young Sporting FC.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:40 PM

Laxman netted a brace, scoring in 33rd and 93rd minute to help his side win against Young Sporting FC.

Hyderabad: Laxman netted a brace to lead Cantonment FC to a 3-0 win over Young Sporting FC in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League in Gymkhana Football Ground on Tuesday.

For the winners, Laxman opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the game and Sampath doubled their lead in the 80th minute. Right before the final whistle, Laxman scored his second and team’s third to seal the game.

In the other game at Bowenpally, Bollarum Sporting FC edged past Secunderabad Blues Junior FC 2-1. For the winners, Laxman and Mohit netted in the 22nd and 67th minutes, while Sameer scored the only for Secunderabad in the 53rd minute of the game.

Results: Contonment FC 3 (Laxman 2, Sampath 1) bt Young Sporting FC 0; Bollarum Sporting FC 2 (Laxman 1, Mohit 1) bt Secunderabad Blues Jr FC 1 (Sameer 1).