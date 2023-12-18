| Aditya To Lead Hyderabad Jr Team For Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Jr National Cricket League

Aditya to lead Hyderabad Jr team for Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Jr National Cricket League

G Mithul and Ram Tej will serve as Aditya Singh's deputies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Aditya Singh will lead Hyderabad Junior team for the upcoming Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Jr National Cricket League organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) to be held in Hyderabad starting December 26.

G Mithul and Ram Tej will serve as the skipper’s deputies. The team is under the guidance of coach Ashwin Sooraj.

Squad: Aditya Singh (C), Ram Tej (VC), G Mithul (VC), C Siddarth (WK), C Sathwik (WK), K Sai Satwik, Sai Videep Reddy, U Parmeshwar, Sri Charan, Mohit Sai, Unnat Ranawat, C Mayank, Sahaj, Ashwin Sooraj (Coach).