Adivasis stand against Maoists, police launch publicity campaign in Kothagudem

The adivasis said they had migrated 40 years ago to Telangana and said they were living a comfortable life with many welfare schemes and basic facilities provided by the Telangana government

By James Edwin Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Adivasis from agency villages took out a rally against Maoists at Cherla in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: The district police have launched a publicity campaign against CPI (Maoist) cadres carrying cash rewards on their heads and are displaying posters of the Maoists in agency areas.

The police have been displaying the posters with pictures of Maoist leaders Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad carrying a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head, Gajender alias Madhu, Kunja Veeraiah alias Lachhanna and Kurasam Mangu alias Bhadru who were carrying a reward of Rs.8 lakh each on their heads along with others.

Police said the above naxals were moving in the forest areas of Cherla, Dummugudem, Karakagudem, Gundala and others in Kothagudem district and surrounding districts. Police have offered a cash reward to those who give information about the underground Maoists.

Meanwhile, adivasis from different agency villages took out a rally at Cherla on Wednesday against the Maoists. The adivasis displayed placards asking Maoists not to come to their hamlets and not to compel them to attend the naxal meetings held in Chhattisgarh. Adivasis from Errampadu, Veerapuram, Batti Gudem and other villages took part in the rally. The adivasis said they had migrated 40 years ago to Telangana and said they were living a comfortable life with many welfare schemes and basic facilities provided by the Telangana government.

The adivasis complained that as they were living in the forests, the Maoist leaders were visiting their villages, holding meetings and demanding essential commodities and money from the villagers. They submitted a memorandum to the local tahsildar Ranga Ramesh seeking protection from the Maoists and taking steps to ensure that the tribals get the welfare schemes provided by the government.

