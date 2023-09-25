TS to launch air ambulance services

The air ambulance facility will be specially targeted towards patients and families residing in remote locations and belonging to economically backward sections who need emergency lifesaving health care facilities, Harish Rao informed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:55 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government in the coming days is all set to launch an air ambulance facility that will enable patients to get quickly admitted to government specialty hospitals for emergency critical care. The air ambulance facility will be specially targeted towards patients and families residing in remote locations and belonging to economically backward sections who need emergency lifesaving health care facilities, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday, said.

Releasing the ten-year progress report of the Telangana Health department, Harish Rao on Monday said that due to the long term vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, within a decade, Telangana has transformed itself into a national healthcare role model, achieving accomplishments that were previously unimaginable, the Minister said.

“On the occasion of the release of our progress report, I must also thank people of Telangana for their unstinted support to the health department. We will continue to come-up with unique initiatives like air ambulance facility for poor,” Harish Rao said.

Highlighting some of the upcoming new projects, Harish Rao said that in the coming weeks, the centralized state-of-the-art organ transplant centre at Gandhi Hospital will be ready for inauguration.

In the past nine years, a remarkable 22,600 positions have been filled within the medical department, with ongoing efforts to appoint an additional 7,291 posts. Overall, in the coming months, we would be able to complete the recruitment of nearly 30, 000 jobs in the medical department, he said.

310 pharmacists handed over appointment letters

A total of 310 pharmacists joined the State health department on Monday with the Health Minister handing over the appointment letters to selected candidates. A total of 310 individuals have been appointed as pharmacists who will serve in various capacities, with 105 taking up roles under the Director of Public Health (DPH), 135 under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) and the remaining 70 under Director of Medical Education (DME). Congratulating the selected candidates, Harish Rao highlighted the crucial role that pharmacists can play in ensuring the availability and proper administration of medicines to patients, thereby enhancing the quality of healthcare services.

Major achievements in the last 10 years

• Annual Budget for Health department: 925 crore (2014); 3532 crore in 2023

• Government hospital beds: 17, 000 (2014); 34, 000 (2023)

• Government medical colleges: 5 (2014); 26 (2023)

• Government Nursing Colleges: 5 (2014); 26 (2023)

• MBBS medical Seats: 2885 (2014); 8515 (2023)

• PG medical seats: 1183 (2014); 2890 (2023)

• Government MBBS seats 850 (2014); 3690 (2023)

• Government PG medical seats: 515 (2014); 1320 (2023)

• Dialysis facilities 3 (2014); 82 (2023)

• Deliveries in government hospitals 30 percent (2014); 70 percent (2023)

• Vaccination 68 percent (2014); 100 percent (2023)

• 108 ambulances 316 (2014); 455 (2023)

• NeoNatal Ambulances: 0 (2014); 33 (2023)

• Ammavodi ambulances 0 (2014); 300 (2023)