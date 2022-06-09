Adivi Sesh announces Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Fund for CDS, NDA aspirants

Mumbai: After the rousing reception ‘Major’ received and the impact it has made on audiences, actor Adivi Sesh on Wednesday announced the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Fund, yet another attempt to take the late Major’s legacy ahead by helping CDS and NDA aspirants across the country.

The plans for this fund will soon be presented to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The fund will help aspirants from remote corners of the country access the training, guidance and funding required for pursuing their dreams of serving the nation.

Talking about this development, Adivi Sesh says, “Major is not a film, it’s an emotion so I wanted to announce the ‘Major’ promise! We are going to start a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for CDS and NDA aspirants across the country. Lots of people from villages and small towns don’t know how to apply or go about the process, they don’t have money for the text books or the guidance for the training institutes. We will provide that guidance, training and funding and it will start with me. I will contribute to the fund and encourage my friends and fellow actors to as well. I will do everything in my power to make sure Major Sandeep’s legacy is not among the unsung heroes but the sung heroes.”

Adivi Sesh stars in the film ‘Major’ that traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The ‘Major’ fever hit the nation like wildfire, with audiences stepping out of theatres moved, emotional and with a deep sense of pride and respect.