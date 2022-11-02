Adivi Sesh says he doesn’t want to kiss Pooja Hegde

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Episode three premieres on the OTT platform aha on November 4.

Hyderabad: As Adivi Sesh and Sharwanand are all set to make an appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Unstoppable with NBK S2’ on aha, several statements by the actors from the teaser of the episode are going viral on social media platforms like Twitter.

While the audiences thoroughly enjoyed the last episode starring rising stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen, they are waiting with bated breath for the next episode featuring the ‘Major’ actor and ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’ actor. In the teaser, we can see Sharwanand presenting a ‘gift’ to Balakrishna. The host is excited as he receives a video call from his favourite star Rashmika Mandanna.

From pulling each other’s legs to revealing several interesting details about their personal lives, the trio is seen having the time of their lives in the episode. Sesh reveals that he’s feeling the pressure to get married soon, but he takes inspiration from eligible bachelors in the industry like Sharwanand and Prabhas.

Another controversial statement Sesh made on the episode is revealing that he would never want to kiss actor Pooja Hegde on the screen. While it raised many eyebrows, fans are wondering what provoked the actor to make that statement.

Episode three premieres on the OTT platform aha on November 4. Watch out!