Administer duties impartially, no form of malpractice will be tolerated: Hyderabad CP to police officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Wednesday held a meeting with the police officers of sub-inspector and above rank in view of the recent reshuffle in the city and apprised them about the challenges in metropolitan policing.

Several officers had who joined the city police recently are from other Commissionerates, districts and other units of the Telangana police. Addressing the police officials, he said that no form of malpractice would be tolerated among the ranks with stringent punishment meted out for wrongdoing.

He exhorted the officers to administer their duties impartially and maintain effective control over law and order, crime prevention, and related domains. The DCPs were specifically directed to conceptualize innovative strategies and methodologies to bolster policing efforts.

During the meeting Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as the effective utilization of closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) installations, the Fitcop program, and the adherence to discipline were also discussed.