Telangana Police aim to partner citizens in fight against cybercrime

TSCSB has introduced a WhatsApp number 87126-72222 on which people can send details of the malicious email address, mobile applications, URL links, phone number etc

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 10:58 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: As the tentacles of cybercrime keeps spreading to encompass gullible victims from all sections of society, here is an initiative taken up by State police to involve the citizens in keeping cyber fraudsters at bay.

With an aim to partner citizens in the fight against cybercrime, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) is now asking the citizens to alert them about malicious or suspicious links or applications. A registry is also being opened to collate all details related to criminals and their activities to cheat and defraud in the cyber space.

The TSCSB has introduced a WhatsApp number 87126-72222 on which people can send details of the malicious email address, mobile applications, URL links, phone number etc.

“A cyber fraud registry is maintained at the TSCSB wherein the information shared by citizens, after verification, is registered and follow-up action is monitored by us. It will help the police alert the general public about fraud and we will see it is removed or blocked,” said TSCSB SP Raghuvir.

Further on receiving any alerts or information, a team of cybercrime officials start working to remove or block such links or numbers, so as to stop the fraudsters from causing more harm or loss to the citizens. Another team works to identify the suspects operating such frauds and attempting to ensnare the victims, and pass on the details to the field officers who pick them up and make arrest.

“On an average, we are getting about 20 alerts from the public on any given day. Our teams are dedicatedly following up the leads or complaints and initiating action,” he said. Most of the complaints or leads pertain to loan apps, investment fraud apps, friendship rackets and fake job portals.

The TSCSB officials asked the public even if they are not victims of the fraud, to inform them about the malicious links if they come across while browsing the internet. If such information or leads are shared in time, an effective action could be initiated to prevent people from falling victim.