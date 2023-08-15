Administrative reforms, welfare schemes taking Telangana forward: Gutha

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Tuesday said reforms in administration and welfare schemes of the State government were aimed at fulfilling of aspirations of the people who participated in the Telangana agitation.

Hoisting the national flag at the 77th Independence day celebrations held at the Police Parade Ground here, Sukender Reddy said the State was stepping towards achieving the comprehensive development due to measures taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Mission Kakatiya and new irrigation projects have revived the earlier glory to the agriculture sector by improving irrigation facility and groundwater. Health and education facilities also became more accessible to the poor after formation of Telangana.

Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi schemes also resulted in a qualitative change in basic amenities in towns and villages, he added.

Stating that government hospitals were developed on par with corporate hospitals after formation of the State, he said the IT Tower, which was taken up with Rs.70 crore at Nalgonda, would soon be inaugurated and provide employment to hundreds of students of engineering and other courses.