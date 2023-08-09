Gutha objects to opposition’s language

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 04:17 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday said the language being used by leaders of opposition parties against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was not unacceptable in a democratic system.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said Congress and BJP leaders were leveling personal allegations against the Chief Minister to gain political mileage. He reminded that the Chief Minister had placed Telangana at the top in welfare and development with his innovative schemes and programmes. Instead of cooperating for implementation of welfare schemes, opposition parties were targeting the Chief Minister and leveling baseless allegations against him.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy was making irrelevant comments against the State government in a frustration due to his party losing ground in Telangana. Ridiculing the ‘one chance’ request of Congress leaders to come to power in the State, Sukender Reddy said the Congress had ruled the State and the country for more than 50 years. The Congress leaders should first reveal what they had done when in power, he said, adding that the dreams of Congress and BJP to come to power in Telangana would never materialise.

He said the Chief Minister had fulfilled his promise by merging the TSRTC with the government. The move would bring light into the lives of RTC employees as new facilities and benefits would be available for them on par with other government employees. The delay in according Statehood to Telangana by the previous Congress government was the reason for suicides of hundreds of youth and students during the Telangana agitation. The Congress has no moral right to seek votes from the people of Telangana, he said.