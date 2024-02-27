Gutha asks CM to request Karnataka government for water from Almatti, Narayanpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 07:05 PM

File photo

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Tuesday advised the State government to request the Congress government in Karnataka to release 15 to 20 tmc of water from the Almatti and Narayanapur dams downstream to save the drying crops in Telangana.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said the State government had declared a crop holiday for the ayacut of the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) for the Yasangi crop season due to the drastically dip in water levels in the project.

The farmers, who had ensured that the erstwhile Nalgonda district stood top in paddy production in the State for the last two years, were now struggling to save their crops due to lack of irrigation facility and dip in groundwater levels too.

Pointing out that the cultivation area had come down to half of the normal cultivation area in the district, he said farmers were depending on borewells and open wells. However, due to borewells too drying up, the crops were withering. There was a chance for a severe drinking problem in the district during summer, he added.

Stating that the Congress was in power in Karnataka, he advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to request Karnataka to release water from Almatti and Narayanapur dams on Krishna river to provide one wetting to the crops in ayacut of NSP left canal to save them from drying up.