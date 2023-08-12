Palamuru environmental clearance will speed up Dindi LIS: Gutha

The Gittimukkala reservoir was 98 percent completed while the Kisrarampallay and Cherlagudem reservoirs were 70 percent completed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:25 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

File Photo

Nalgonda: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Saturday said work on the Dindi lift irrigation scheme would move faster with the environmental clearance for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

Speaking to the media, Sukender Reddy said water would be drawn from the Palamuru-Rangareddy project for the Dindi project, which would help in providing irrigation facility to lands in the fluoride-affected areas in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The Gittimukkala reservoir was 98 percent completed while the Kisrarampallay and Cherlagudem reservoirs were 70 percent completed.

These three reservoirs were taken up in Nalgonda district as a part of the Dindi project, he said, adding that work on these reservoirs would move faster in the light of environmental clearance to the Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

The Dindi project was receiving re-generator water from the Kalvakurthi lift irrigation scheme for the last three years, which resulted in its overflow during the monsoon.

Stating that works of Nakkalagandi project were also 98 percent over, he said Nakkalagandi could be filled with overflowing water of Dindi project, if gates were fixed to the new project.

Injustice was being meted out to Telangana in getting water from Krishna and Godavari rivers due to the negligence of the Centre in fixing the share for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from the rivers, he added.