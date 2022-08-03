Adorable video of ‘Main Ki Karan’ from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is out now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Video of the extremely loved song, ‘Main Ki Karan’ from Aamir Khan’s film, ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ is out now! The music of this musical euphoria has been given by Pritam and its motivational lyrics were jotted down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals for this ecstatic number are given by Sonu Nigam and Romy.

‘Main Ki Karan’ is a song that beautifully encapsulates innocent love and the video is right on the notes. Featuring a young Laal and Rupa in the video, it adorably follows a childhood romance budding in the most innocent way that will just melt your hearts like the melodies of the song already have been.

Following a one-of-its-kind format, as seen in their three songs previously, ‘Kahani’, ‘Main Ki Karaan?’ and ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’, the makers released the songs without the video initially, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the centre stage. And in a successful attempt, the album of the film has been the biggest success of the year.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of ‘Forrest Gump’. The film will be released on August 11.