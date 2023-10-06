Advertisement claiming around 29,000 vacancies are being offered by Indian Railways is fake: PIB Fact Check

By ANI Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check unit on Friday busted the misinformation in an advertisement, allegedly shared by Indian Railways, about the vacancies being offered for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians, saying that no such notification has been issued by the railways.

Taking to social media platform, X, the PIB Fact Check said, “An advertisement doing the rounds on social media claims that around 29,000 vacancies are being offered for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians by the Indian Railways. This claim is #fake No such advertisement has been issued by @RailMinIndia.” Earlier this month, the government arm that busts fake news related to the government, busted the misinformation about a receipt, allegedly issued by the Reserve Bank of India for payment of Rs 57,200 as a Foreign Exchange Conversion Fee.

