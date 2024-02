Afreed bags top honours at RACE Classical Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 08:43 PM

All medal winners of the chess championship.

Hyderabad: Afreed T Khan won RACE First Classical Chess Tournament at RACE Chess Academy, Madhapur, Hyderabad on Monday.

After the conclusion of the sixth and final round, Afreen, with five points, emerged winner in the tie-break ahead of Saharsha in second place and followed by Pavan in third.

Results: Final round: 1. Afreed T Khan (5) lost to Challa Saharsha (5); 2. U Rithwik Reddy (4.5) drew with Bharathakoti Sneha (4.5), 3. Vedant Agarwal(5) bt N Saranya Devi (4), 4. C Pavan (5) bt Ishaan Kandi (4), 5. Divith Reddy (4.5) bt G Ravi Krishna (3.5), 6. N Geethika Hasini (4.5) bt S Kumara Srivatsava (3.5), 7. Chinnam Vyshnavi (4) bt Rohini Madhurya (3.5), 8. Modipalli Deekshitha (4) bt C Sasi Hasini (3) 9. Akshaya Narahari (3) lost to Advik Reddy (4), 10. S Arnav Krishna (4) bt S Kumara Sandilya (3);

Final ranks: 1. Afreed T Khan (5), 2. Challa Saharsha (5), 3. C Pavan (5), 4. Vedant Agarwal (5), 5. Bharathakoti Sneha (4.5), 6. Rithwik Reddy (4.5), 7. Advik Reddy (4), 8. Arnav Krishna (4), 9. N Saranya Devi (4),10. Chinnam Vyshnavi (4); Special Prizes: Below 1400 rated group : 1. Divith Reddy, 2. G Pranavaditya; Best Female: 1. N Geethika Hasini, 2. Modipalli Deekshitha, Best Veteran: 1. DN Vijayendrakumar, 2. Manda Rama Mohan Rao; Visually Challenged: 1. K Shivadeepak.