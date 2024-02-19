Income Tax seal victory to emerge basketball champions

Defeated Dream Basketball Academy in the final of the Fourth edition of Telugu Oriented States Basketball Tournament.

19 February 2024

Victorious Income Tax Department with the winners' trophy.

Hyderabad: Income Tax Department eased past Dream Basketball Academy 92-72 in the final to win the Fourth edition of Telugu Oriented States Basketball Tournament at Uttanoor, Gadwal on Sunday.

For the winners, Ganesh Patil shone with 29 points and Visu pocketed 21 points. Dream Basketball Academy’s Prudhvi and Dinesh registered 25 and 23 points respectively in losing cause.

Results: Final: Income Tax Department 92 (Ganesh Patil 29, Visu 21, Basha 13) bt Dream Basketball Academy 72 (Prudhvi 25, Dinesh 23); Semifinals: Income Tax Department 70 bt Central GST 72; DBA 76 bt Chittoor 27.