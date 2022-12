Arun picks nine-wicket haul at HCA A1 Division League

T Arun Kumar snared nine wickets for 55 in the second innings as Mahabubnagar restricted Hyderabad Bottling to 145

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: T Arun Kumar snared nine wickets for 55 in the second innings as Mahabubnagar restricted Hyderabad Bottling to 145 in 33.3 overs at the HCA A1 Division 3 Day League Championship on Day 2 held in Hyderabad.

Brief Scores:

Hyd Bottling 317 & 145 in 33.3 overs (T Arun Kumar 9/55) vs Mahabubnagar 143 in 38.2 overs (T Arun Kumar 45; K SriHarsha 4/35) & 2/1 in 3 overs; Apex 102 & 98 in 32.5 overs (Shiva Bhaskaren 3/15, Ibrahim Siddiqui 3/12) lost to Deccan Chronicle 344 in 76.5 overs (M Pratyush Kumar 65, A Vaishnav Reddy 57, J Seshi Kumar Yadav 50, Md Abdul Adnan 102; Syed Firasuddin 4/76); Medak Dist 248 in 55.5 overs vs R Dayanand 299/6 in 90 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 109); Balaaji 377 & 174 in 42.4 overs (V Sai Chand 58, Shaik Azhar 3/36, D Sunil 3/25) vs Khammam 200 in 56.3 overs (Shaik Fareed 72, TVS Narayana Teja 43, G Arjun 4/74, Geeta Krishna 5/35); Warangal 181 & 27/5 in 13 overs (Amit Kumar Singh 3/14) vs Khalsa 546/8 dec in 116 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 68, Syed Askari Jussain 165, Chirag Yadav 101, Karan Yadav 53, N Pavan Reddy 3/112, P Isaac Joy 3/100); Secunderabad Nawabs 180 & 360/3 in 86 overs (Raghavendra 184) vs Nizamabad 246 in 56.3 overs (T Vamshi 76no); Gouds XI 119 in 45.2 overs (Sachin Shinde 4/23) vs AOC 188/2 in 38 overs (Karan Jadhav 105 batting); HCA A3 Division One Day League Championship: Safilguda 151 in 27.2 overs (Rajiv 3/20, Karthik 4/17) bt Sutton 138 in 29.4 overs (Ritik 3/22).

