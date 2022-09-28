African kids dance to Telugu song, desi netizens impressed

Among all the people who grooved to this mass Telugu song, three African kids seem to have done it better. Better than the desi dance gurus.

Hyderabad: Over the last few years, a lot of old classic songs have been recreated with DJ mixes. Some were dismissed by the music lovers and others were embraced.

One of the recreated songs that proved to be a hit is a Telugu song ‘Ranu Ranu Antundhi Chinado’ Dj Mix from the movie Macherla Niyojakavargam. Scores of influencers have performed the dance’s choreography and uploaded it to their social media accounts since the recreated version came out.

Masaka Kids Africana, an NGO in the African region recently uploaded a reel on Instagram where three kids danced to this trending song. Along with them, several other kids aced the steps and expressions in the background.

The accuracy with which the kids performed, especially the thumkas that were mastered only by the Indians before, has impressed netizens. The clip has over 9.9 million views with its comments section flooding with messages of love and appreciation. Scores of Indians who loved the video wrote, “Love from India.”

The account has posted other dance videos on trending reel audios in the past. The underprivileged kids who performed to various songs dancing and using wooden things as musical instruments have become social media stars.

