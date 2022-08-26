Watch: This viral video of African kids grooving to ‘Kala Chashma’ is winning hearts over internet

Friday, Aug 26, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 26 August 22
Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s song ‘Kala Chashma’ from the film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ has been trending on the internet for the past few days. Many videos of people grooving to the song recreating the dance moves are surfacing online.

However, the viral video of African children dancing on the song, is winning hearts all over the internet, with twitterati voting this to be the best version of all the videos that went viral.

In the video, 11 to 12 children are seen dancing to the song combining their own steps with the original steps of the song. The 53-second clip was shared on Twitter by retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra of the Indian Air Force and has garnered over a million views, with comments pouring in from all over the world.

“Wowww. The best one till now” wrote a user, “When language is not a barrier and music connects to the hearts of the people,” commented another.

The video even reached Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao. “Sure to put a smile on your faces. Fabulous dancers these kids,” the minister wrote, quoting the video.

Here are a few more reactions:

 

