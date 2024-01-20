| After Bangle Trader Now Marwadi Man Invites Ktr For Lunch

After bangle trader, now Marwadi man invites KTR for lunch

20 January 2024

Hyderabad: After a bangle trader from Borabanda, now a Marwadi citizen has extended a lunch invitation to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, stating that he was impressed with the BRS leader.

“Hello Sir, I normally don’t follow any politician but you have changed my perception and a huge fan of yours. So thought to ask you, if you would accept my invitation for a lunch? A special Marwadi Daal Baati Churma,” the man, who goes by the handle @Chetans278 on X, posted tagging Rama Rao on Saturday.

😁 I thought there were no free lunches! Special Marwadi Daal Baati Churma? Sounds interesting Will surely take you up on the offer brother https://t.co/tJG23WlsgO — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 20, 2024

Accepting the lunch invitation, the BRS working president said the menu sounded interesting.

“I thought there were no free lunches! Special Marwadi Daal Baati Churma? Sounds interesting. Will surely take you up on the offer brother,” Rama Rao replied to him over X.

It may be recalled that the BRS working president was invited to lunch by Ibrahim Khan, a bangle trader from Borabanda in the city. Accepting his invitation, the BRS working president visited his house on January 8.