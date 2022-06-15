After KIYG success, swimmer Vritti sets sights on Asian Games

Vritti Agarwal in action.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal made her mark in the recently-concluded Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, Haryana.

The 15-year-old from the State not only won two gold medals in the 1500 metres and 800 metres freestyle event, but she did it with meet records. She first won the yellow metal in 800 metres event with a timing of 9.24.32 seconds and then bagged the top honours in the 1500 metres event with 18.01 seconds. She also bagged a bronze in the 400 metres event to return with three medals.

The youngster was confident of such a show going into the Games. “I feel great to win two gold medals. I was pretty confident of winning. In October last year as well, I won two gold medals and a silver at the national event. So I went into these games with a lot of confidence,” said Vritti who returned to the city from Panchkula recently.

Speaking about her performance, the intermediate first year student of Obul Reddy Public School said, “I have been training hard at Zion Sports Academy. My focus was on improving my timing. I wanted to give my best timing in the event and I am glad I did that.”

Vritti, however, is not ready to rest on her laurels. She is working on further improving her timing. She also revealed that her focus now is on the postponed Asian Games and then on the Paris Olympics. “I train five to six hours in a day. My dream is to represent India in Asian Games first and then in the Olympics in Paris, 2024. Now that the Asian Games have been postponed, we will have another trial and I want to qualify for the Games,” said the determined swimmer.

Vritti, who took to swimming as a nine-year-old youngster for fun during a summer camp, also was impressive in the international trip to South Africa where she won three silver medals. “After finishing among the top in the nationals, I travelled to South Africa and did well there. That boosted my confidence. If we train properly and focus on the game, we can win medals at the Olympics,” said Vritti on Indians not winning medals in swimming at the Olympics so far. She also credited her parents Vineet Agarwal and Priti Agarwal and coaches for encouraging her to pursue her dream.

Vritti, who admires the US long-distance swimmer Katie Ledecky, believes that there is a huge pool of talent in India and the swimmers can excel in international events including the Olympics.