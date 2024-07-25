Though it’s continuous drizzle, Hyderabad records ‘normal’ rainfall only

The State capital receives "normal" rainfall on the average, despite the continuous drizzle in the twin cities. While some areas received excess, some got less rainfall, say met officials

Updated On - 25 July 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: With relentless drizzles and light rains for the past few days, Hyderabad continues to revel in the embrace of the monsoon, keeping the city within the ‘normal’ rainfall range. This period of wet weather has resulted in normal and excess rainfall across almost all parts of the city.

Since the monsoon onset in June, Khairatabad has basked in the highest excess rainfall, receiving a substantial 341 mm. Not far behind, Nampally (333.2 mm), Charminar (329.4 mm), Secunderabad (316.3 mm), Asifnagar (295.3 mm), and Himayatnagar (282.9 mm) have all experienced rainfall levels in excess.

While the city has enjoyed ample rainfall in recent days, Tirumalagiri is still grappling with a deficiency, having received just 186 mm, 24 per cent below its typical 241.1 mm. Until July 10, areas such as Rajendranagar, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Quthubullapur, Alwal, Kapra, and Ameerpet also struggled with rainfall deficits. However, recent showers over the past week have helped these regions reach their normal rainfall levels.

Overall, Hyderabad has received 277 mm of rainfall since the monsoon began, slightly above the average of 242.2 mm. This season has experienced its share of ebbs and flows, while an early monsoon onset in June initially placed the city in the excess rainfall category, with several monsoon pauses, Hyderabad slipped back to normal levels by the end of June.

Weather experts are optimistic, anticipating that rainfall will exceed normal levels by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 397.9 mm of rainfall, well above the average of 305.8 mm and last year’s 366 mm. Districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Nagarkurnool are experiencing substantial excess rainfall, while even Mancherial, which began the month with a deficit, has now moved into above-normal territory.

Forecast for Friday:

As per the met department, non-stop drizzles will continue to blanket Hyderabad on Friday, accompanied by light to moderate rains in the evening. For the next two days, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be around 28 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius, respectively. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert at isolated places across all parts of Telangana, indicating heavy rains on July 26.

Rainfall data since Monsoon onset (Hyderabad):

Mandal Actual rainfall (in mm) Normal rainfall (in mm)

Khairatabad 341 248.3

Nampally 333.2 246.2

Secunderabad 316.3 249

Charminar 329.4 237.3

Asifnagar 295.3 246.8

Rainfall data since Monsoon onset (Telangana):

District Actual rainfall (in mm) Normal rainfall (in mm)

Wanaparthy 338.1 187.7

Narayanpet 331.5 190.9

Mahabubnagar 313.3 194.3

Jogulamba Gadwal 292.2 160