Agacharya’s ‘Visual Narratives’ exhibition immerses viewers in vibrant nostalgia of village life

Adapting the artistic lifestyle from childhood, he drew inspiration from his surroundings. Hailing from the Gattuboothkur village in Karimnagar he treasured his experiences and now exudes them on blank canvases.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 10:16 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: Allowing the timeless customs of rural Telangana culture to thrive within his creations, veteran artist Agacharya turns his memories from a young age into uncomplicated yet profound art pieces.

His latest solo art exhibition ‘Visual Narratives’ at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, features some of his best paintings that throw light on simple village life.

Adapting the artistic lifestyle from childhood, he drew inspiration from his surroundings. Hailing from the Gattuboothkur village in Karimnagar he treasured his experiences and now exudes them on blank canvases.

“All my inspiration is from rural life. I use my memories as a child to paint these pictorial narratives. And I do this to keep that culture alive,” he says, reminiscing about life before modern technology.

Showcasing the rural environment that is in touch with nature, Agacharya’s collection of 82 paintings displays women in traditional attire. And although none of his characters beam with a toothy smile, his mastery enables him to paint faces that show subtle emotions.

The 75-year-old worked as a drawing teacher for the majority of his life, which not only kept his passion alive but helped him navigate the changing terrains in the world of art.

“Earlier, I used to draw pictures for stories that would be printed in our regional newspapers. But that is almost extinct now. As an artist, changing ourselves with the time is as important as retaining our love for art and hard work,” he says.