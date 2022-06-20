Age no bar when it comes to fashion trends

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 11:04 AM, Mon - 20 June 22

New Delhi: Every year cinema introduces us fresh new faces and talent on the silver screen. The newbies are full of youth and energy, flaunt fabulous figures and dress in the latest of fashion trends.

But with each passing year there are also group of veteran stars who give these newbies a run for their money. These divas are at the top of their game; not only have they aged gracefully, but they pack also stay on top of their fashion game. Here’s a look at some names setting some serious goals:

Neetu Kapoor

The 1980s diva proves age is just a number as her popularity gains ground daily. Dressed to impress, the reality show judge wears contemporary silhouettes and flattering style, which make her look effortlessly chic. Whether its comfortable casuals or a concept saree Neetu Kapoor is #trending.

Neena Gupta

Never one to shy from the camera, Neena Gupta owns her fashion style. From short dresses, to one shoulder styles and gowns, Gupta is happy to try the latest trends and keep one guessing about what she might wear next. No matter how quirky Gupta proves that age should not regiment your style.

Rekha

All the beauty influencers aren’t a match for Rekha. The actor who hasn’t aged in decades proves that great skin and taking care of your body is the secret to looking and feeling youthful. Whether she chooses a sari of Western drapes Rekha is as glamorous as they make ’em.

Hema Malini

Accept it the Dreamgirl can still make your heart skip a beat. This mother of two continues to overshadow many young stars.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Dressing your age never looked batter! Madhuri Dixit know that making appropriate wardrobe choices is the way to go and the icon never fails to impress whether she chooses a pair of sequin pants or a traditional anarkali.

Tabu

Sultry, sexy and yes over 50! Tabu proves that age is just a number.