Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy to attend Farm Progress Show in US

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy will attend the prestigious Farm Progress Show to be held in the State of Illinois from August 29 to 31

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:04 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Accompanied by a team of Officials, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy will leave for the USA on August 27 on a six-day visit. The Minister will attend the prestigious Farm Progress Show to be held in the State of Illinois from August 29 to 31.

He will also make a field trip to America’s leading agricultural states Iowa and North Carolina. He will be meeting the US Secretary of Federal Department of Agriculture and other officials. His team will study the use of drones and modern technology in agriculture, food industry and farm mechanization.

The State government has issued an order facilitating the Minister and his team to tour in the USA from August 28 to September 3.