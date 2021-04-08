Agriculture only sector to register positive growth: Telangana Governor

She said horticulture has become one of the major drivers of the growth as it is more remunerative given its higher productivity compared to agriculture crops.

Hyderabad: At a time when all sectors have been affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, agriculture was the only sector to register positive growth of 3.4 per cent and this was made possible only with the efforts of farmers, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Speaking at the first convocation of Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, on Wednesday, she said horticulture has become one of the major drivers of the growth as it is more remunerative given its higher productivity compared to agriculture crops.

“Our country has immense potential in the export of horticulture produce. Globally, horticulture is one of the noteworthy sectors and India is the major fruit and vegetable basket of the world,” she said.

The Governor said Telangana has the potential to increase its contribution towards the economy by way of exports as the area and production of fruits and vegetables have been increasing steadily. There is a chance to expand the cultivation of palm oil, onions and potatoes in Telangana, she said.

During the convocation, degrees were awarded to 529 students including 110 in M.Sc Chemistry and 413 in B.Sc in Horticulture. University gold medals were presented to toppers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 passed out batches.