Ahead of India vs England clash, look at test records at Hyderabad Stadium

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 05:07 PM

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated India vs England Test Series approaches, cricket fans are in for an exciting showdown set to unfold over the next six weeks with five Test matches. With the first Test match slated to commence at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on January 25, let’s take a closer look at the venue’s Test records:

Having hosted a total of five Test matches from 2010 to 2018, India faced New Zealand and West Indies twice each, along with one match each against Australia and Bangladesh.

While the first Test against New Zealand in 2010 ended in a draw, the country claimed a resounding victory in the second match in 2012, winning by an innings and 115 runs. Further, the stadium has seen impressive wins against Australia, Bangladesh, and West Indies, solidifying India’s dominance on home soil.

Going by the official records on the Hyderabad Cricket Association website, the average first-inning score at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stands at 405. Despite this, both teams batting first and second have secured victories in two matches each. Winning the toss appears to be a crucial advantage, as 66.66 per cent of teams that emerged victorious have won the toss.

The Stadium marked a pivotal moment in 2017 when India notched up their highest score of 687/6 against Bangladesh. Conversely, the lowest total at the venue was registered by the West Indies in 2018, with a score of 127/10 against India. In 2018, a notable achievement took place when the nation effortlessly chased down a target of 72 runs with all ten wickets intact and in 2017, successfully defended their score of 458 against Bangladesh.

As Rohit Shrama-led India team prepares to defend its impressive record of not suffering defeat in a Test series on home grounds for the past 12 years, the spotlight is on Ben Stokes-led England, the last team to emerge victorious against India on their home soil in 2012. The five-match Test series is expected to conclude on March 7 after matches at various venues— Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.