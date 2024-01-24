India vs England: Elaborate parking arrangements for cricket fans at Uppal Stadium; details inside

Sufficient parking places have been identified for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic on the match day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 04:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal is gearing up for the Test cricket match between India and England scheduled from January 25 to January 29, with the Rachakonda Police making elaborate arrangements for parking.

Sufficient parking places have been identified for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic on the match day. Car pass holders for outer gate – 1 and 2 are advised to approach from the Ramanthapur side (LG Godown/ Modern Bakery) and park their vehicles in parking A and B inside the stadium.

Physically challenged viewers with passes are recommended to enter from the Ramanthapur road and access the stadium through outer gate no. – 3 (service entry) after parking at parking place – B.

Viewers holding passes for entry through gate numbers – G-4 to G-10 are instructed to enter the stadium from Habsiguda-Uppal main road (via Ek-Minar) and park their vehicles at IALA parking place.

During match timings, heavy goods vehicles from LB Nagar and Warangal routes will not be allowed towards Habsiguda, even during their entry time. They will be diverted as per the instructions of DCP-Traffic.

Heavy goods vehicles from ECIL, Kushaiguda, Cherlapally towards Uppal X road will be diverted via Mallapur bridge, Chengicherla X (Warangal route), and LB Nagar junctions. These restrictions will be in force on the match day.

For school buses, parking is designated at IALA parking at gates no. 7 and 8.