BCCI unveils annual player contracts for Team India

Grade A+ category features the cricketing stalwarts, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, underscoring their pivotal roles in the squad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 06:31 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming 2023-24 season, spanning from October 1st, 2023, to September 30th, 2024.

Grade A+

Grade A Holds Strong Contenders: A formidable lineup comprises players in Grade A, including R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya. This tier boasts a perfect blend of seasoned performers and emerging talents.

Grade B and C

Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal secure places in Grade B, showcasing their prowess.

Meanwhile, Grade C welcomes a diverse set of 15 athletes, with names such as Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, and Prasidh Krishna.

Notably, the selection is dynamic, with additional criteria involving participation in Test matches, ODIs, and T20Is during the stipulated period.

Exclusion of Iyer and Kishan:

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, despite their significant contributions, were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations, leaving fans and pundits speculating on the reasons behind their omission.

Fast bowling contracts for rising stars: The Selection Committee has introduced Fast Bowling contracts for promising athletes – Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, and Vidwath Kaverappa, a move reflecting the BCCI’s commitment to nurturing and recognizing talent in the fast bowling department.