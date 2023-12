| Ahead Of New Years Eve 5 0 Magnitude Quake Hits Indonesia

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, 5.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

The quake that hit Java at 0452 GMT was epicentred at 8.19 degrees south latitude and 107.51 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

By IANS Published Date - 02:34 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Jakarta: A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Java in Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit Java at 0452 GMT was epicentred at 8.19 degrees south latitude and 107.51 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 61.7 km.