AI tools other than ChatGPT that will sweep you off your feet

Multiple tools, released much before OpenAI’s ChatGPT, have lain dormant in our play stores and app store for some time now. And with this latest AI craze, these apps are receiving some much-needed momentum.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:40 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Yes, ChatGPT, in more ways than one, marks a watershed moment in the closely observed evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). But it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that we are nowhere close to AI’s maximum potential.

Below are some of the AI tools that will make your life easier

Fireflies.ai

This AI tool is made for the ones that have to step into multiple meetings in a day. Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that records, helps transcribe, takes notes, and completes actions during meetings. It will work in tandem with either your Google calendar, Outlook, or Zoom meetings.

Beatoven.ai

Anyone who is engaged in content creation understands how important background music is. And the fact that more often than not, most music is copyrighted is low-key irritating. This tool is a music generation platform that employs AI to generate custom, royalty-free tracks based on genre, mood, and other parameters, that will work for a variety of projects.

Synthesia

Hate recording videos for your brand? Worry not; this AI tool can do that for you. Synthesia is an AI video creation platform that can create videos in up to 120 languages. All you have to do is type in the text; choose a character to be on your video, and voila. A video of a person speaking what you want will be mailed to you. And yeah, it’s not an actual person recording it, it’s AI.

Krisp.ai

Do you live in a household that is chaotic and noisy, which makes it difficult to attend meetings in WFH? This tool offers noise cancellation on a pro level. This technology can be used in real-time for calls and audio recordings. It removes background noise allowing users to have clear and distraction-free audio during calls, conference calls, recordings, and other audio-related activities.

There are many other AI tools in the market that can edit videos and images, and write content for you and others. While the popular ones are paid, with some research, you can still find free applications that work in a similar fashion.