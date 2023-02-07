Tech Tok: Google’s Bard to compete with ChatGPT

Days after Chinese search engine Baidu's plans to roll out ChatGPT-style chatbot surfaced, Google unveiled its own interactive AI tool, Bard.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:23 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad:

The tool is pegged to be a competition to OpenAI’s ChatGPT which recently clocked 100 million users in just two months since it was made available for public testing.

Bard will leverage LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), Google’s language model which was rolled out in 2021. The AI-powered chatbot will be able to offer answers to many queries in a conversational format — similar to ChatGPT. In a blog post, Google said that Bard draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

The tool will be made available to “trusted testers” ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks, they added. ChatGPT, on the other hand, made its tool available to everyone to test for free initially.

Google will also be releasing a “lightweight model version of LaMDA,” which significantly requires less computing power. This will allow Google to receive more feedback in order to improve the tool.

Google has been working on its language model for a while now, but the public rollout was paused after internal issues with the staff.

It is interesting to note that in one of its earlier comments, Google said that ChatGPT is more like a ‘code red’. However, Google CEO Pichai indicated during the latest earnings call that the world is ready for generative AI, following the positive reception towards ChatGPT.

What’s latest in tech

Getty images sue Stability AI:

Seattle-based stock photo provider Getty accused an artificial intelligence company Stability AI of copying more than 12 million of its photographs without a license.

In a lawsuit filed in Delaware Federal Court, Getty claims that the latter is using its images to train Stable Diffusion to generate more accurate depictions based on user prompts. This follows a separate case against Stability AI in the United Kingdom and a related class-action complaint filed by artists in California.

Committee to prepare draft digital competition law:

Amidst increased scrutiny over tech giants, the Centre has ordered setting up a committee that will review existing antitrust laws and check if they are equipped to deal with the challenges that have emerged from the digital economy.

The committee will be headed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and will include eight other members including the Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India. A draft Digital Competition Act will be submitted to the government within three months.

The move comes in the wake of a major fine imposed on Google for allegedly abusing its market dominance in the Android mobile device ecosystem

Interpol to police Metaverse:

As virtual reality becomes a common phenomenon with each passing day, global police agency Interpol will soon begin investigating how the organisation could police crime in the Metaverse. Interpol has built its virtual reality (VR) space, where users can do training and attend virtual meetings.

With Meta’s popular 3D virtual reality space gaining popularity every day, placing checks and balances are deemed necessary.

Epsita Gunti with agency inputs