AI turns Hindi film actors into school children

A photographer has won over the internet once again by using AI to reimage renowned Hindi film industry actors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Gokul Pillai is a well-known photographer from Kerala who is known for the AI pictures of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ series – the reimaged pictures of business tycoons as poor people with the help of AI – and also reimaging Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in traditional Indian outfits as located in Varanasi.

The photographer has won over the internet once again by using AI to reimage renowned Hindi film industry actors such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Pandey, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor as schoolchildren. These really cute images of all these actors in their school outfits have gone viral.

Check out: https://www.instagram.com/withgokul/?hl=en

Earlier too, Gokul has done a commendable job with his slumdog millionaire series. We are all used to seeing pictures of international business tycoons mingling with the elite in glass mansions while wearing custom-made tuxedos. But, thanks to Pillai’s imaginative creativity and AI art, you can see what SpaceX CEO Elon Musk might appear to be like if he lived in a slum in Mumbai instead of being the son of a Zambian emerald mine owner.

The photographer’s slumdog millionaire series offers a distinctive social commentary on class, money, and birth privilege.

– Nithya Shree Sangameshwar