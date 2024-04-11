AIC-CCMB joins hands with BFI to solve pressing health challenges

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 07:14 PM

Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), the incubator focused on promoting entrepreneurship in life sciences, health, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, has signed a MoU with Blockchain For Impact (BFI) under the BFI-Biome Network, a virtual program to identify and innovate in the biomedical sector to solve pressing health challenges.

The MoU, which was exchanged at AIC-CCMB between Dr. N Madhusudhana Rao, CEO, AIC-CCMB and Dr. Gaurav Singh, CEO, BFI, entails providing mentorship to aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs, ensuring that their technologies evolve into sustainable business solutions that benefit the broader community. Through this program, BFI will allocate over 150,000 USD over the course of three years, leveraging AIC-CCMB’s expertise to develop technologies for accessible and affordable healthcare.

Sandeep Nailwal, founder, Blockchain for Impact said, “by partnering with an eminent science and technology incubator in India, BFI-Biome seeks to support initiatives that have the potential to revolutionise healthcare delivery in India and the global south.”

Dr. N. Madhusudhana Rao said, “at AIC-CCMB, the focus is to make health more accessible and affordable by promoting startups and innovations relevant to health in rural India. Thus this enabling support from BFI would go in an impactful way to capacitate the ecosystem to reduce the gap in health access ”

Dr. Ramjee Palella, COO, AIC-CCMB, Ritika Marampalli, Head Corporate Relation, AIC-CCMB, Dr Satya Prakash Dash, Senior Advisor, BFI and Dr Pooja Agrawal, Program Director, BFI and others were present.