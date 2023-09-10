AIC-CCMB organises symposium on Integrated Phase –I trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) is organizing a hybrid symposium on ‘Integrated Phase I Trials Solutions for Emerging BioPharmas: Addressing Development Challenges and Accelerating Timelines’ on September 27.

Featuring as key speakers in the symposium will include Dr Jagannath Kota, Director, Translational Medicine, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Dr Kiran Marthak, Director, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Veeda Clinical Research, Dr Rajiv P Bharadwaj, Head, Analytics, Veeda, Dr Suchita Markan, ICMR and other senior scientists.

For details: info@veedacr.com or aic.ccmb.res.in