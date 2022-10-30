Five-day lecture series on microphysiological systems at AIC-CCMB

Hyderabad: A five-day European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) lecture course on microphysiological systems is being organized by Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems at Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB between October 31 and November 4.

Several renowned researchers from across the globe will conduct lectures highlighting the latest developments in these systems to understand human development/diseases and enable drug discovery. The inaugural address for the meeting will be given by the DBT Secretary Dr Rajesh Gokhale.

Microphysiological systems are miniature lab-grown organs and microfluidic chips lined with cells to mimic human physiology. These systems are examples of emerging technologies that are more relevant to humans in understanding the effects of drug.

Traditionally, to comprehend the effect of drugs, traditional approach is to first study its effects on animals to infer its effects in humans. While humans share a high degree of genetic similarity with various animals, multiple differences are evident that contribute to the severity and manifestation of human disease, a press release from CCMB said.