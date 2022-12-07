AIC-IIIT Hyderabad, EPAM Systems select 7 green startups for social impact innovation program

The key highlights of this year’s programme include milestone-based grant support of up to Rs.5 lakh, incubation support, business coaching and access to IIIT-Hyderabad's technology expertise.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: The AIC-IIIT-Hyderabad Foundation and EPAM Systems, Inc., a digital transformation services and product engineering company, have selected seven green startups for the EPAM Social Impact Innovation Programme.

Selected startups are MedCuore Medical Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Green Trek Research and Development Pvt. Ltd, Greenovate Solutions Pvt. Ltd, MuddleArt Pvt. Ltd, Zodhya Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Envoprotect LLP and Panjurli Labs Pvt. Ltd.

These startups working to help India combat various environmental challenges through tech innovations and entrepreneurial risk-taking, were selected through a rigorous process ending in a pitching session in front of experts.

The key highlights of this year’s programme include milestone-based grant support of up to Rs.5 lakh, incubation support, business coaching and access to IIIT-Hyderabad’s technology expertise. Startups will also be able to leverage expertise and resources of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), IIIT-Hyderabad’s Deep-tech incubator.

AIC-IIIT-Hyderabad Director Prof. Ramesh Loganathan said supporting the green tech revolution was essential to help India secure a foothold in the fourth industrial revolution and help fight the climate crisis.