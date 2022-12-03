IIIT-Hyderabad startup creates plantar pressure analysis mat

Hyderabad-based startup PiStarTech has created ‘Flexible Podiatry System Mat’, a digital automated foot scanning system that provides complete plantar pressure analysis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: City-based startup PiStarTech has created ‘Flexible Podiatry System (FlePS) Mat’, a digital automated foot scanning system that provides complete plantar pressure analysis. This won the ‘Best Idea’ award at Aarambh 2022, a national entrepreneurship conclave organised last week by Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

Company CEO Anis Fatema was selected from 650 entries. About 103 participants pitched their ideas at the conclave through two rounds. The jury consisted of representatives from HBTU, Venture Catalysts and International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) team. Among the three categories- idea, prototype and product, Fatema won the ideation round and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 60,000.

Also Read Hyderabad-based SKM Technologies gets recognition from HAL

The startup has been incubated at the CIE at The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH). It is also part of the Nidhi Prayas programme.

According to Fatema, the affordable and advanced patented flexible technology provides a complete plantar pressure analysis in just five seconds. A doctor with this technology will be able to diagnose the problem, track patient’s progress and prescribe customised insoles according to the orthotics.

The FLePS Mat helps doctors gauge accurate data including static, dynamic, and stabilometry analysis via a recognise-resotre-reinforce (RRR) functionality. It includes recognising the root cause of the problem through a foot pressure analysis, restoring the patient’s health by providing evidence-based rehab treatment and tracking progress and reinforcing treatment using prescribed insoles for relief and performance enhancement.

“It was a momentous occasion when an IAS officer of Kanpur Dehat got her foot screened on the FlePS mat and appreciated the idea. I was overjoyed when all investors got their foot screening done. iCreate also agreed to support our startup through their platform,” Fatema said.

“We are happy to see some traction and success from our efforts to seed hardware startups through the Nidhi Prayas maker programme at CIE. Hoping to see more products in the market succeeds,” said Prakash Yalla, Professor of Practice at IIITH’s Tech Transfer Office.