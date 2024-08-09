Aim is to promote Indian Cacao, says founder of Hyderabad-based Manam Chocolate

At Manam we work with farmers using custom-built proprietary technologies to make chocolate with existing Indian genetics, says Chaitanya Muppala

By Aishwarya Parameswaran Updated On - 9 August 2024, 04:42 PM

Chaitanya Muppala

Hyderabad: The aroma of cacao effortlessly entices, as one enters through the chocolate bar-like door of Manam Chocolate Kharkhana.

Meticulously planned and crafted to provide an immersive experience to a chocolate enthusiast, the store provides every detail of a customer’s indulgence right from the percentage of chocolate flavours included on the wrappers to the names of the farmers who cultivated the cacao and their place of origin.

Founder of Manam Chocolate, Chaitanya Muppala, says his aim is to give his customers a wholesome experience. Recently featured as one of the most exciting new places to visit in the TIME annual list of the World’s Greatest places, Manam Chocolate is less than a year old. However, Chaitanya says, the initiative was a five year exploration, before it was opened in August last year.

“I had realised people knew very little about chocolate making and bought chocolate from the same two-three companies. If everybody is going to buy the same raw-material and make the same product, how am I different? ” says Chaitanya, who spent three years in farms understanding the chocolate making process.

This expedition led to him working with 150 farmers growing cacao in 3,000 acres of land. The cacao which is harvested by them is later fermented, roasted and transported to Manam labs for making several confectioneries.

“Chocolate was brought to India for industrial purposes and the chocolates we have grown up eating have flavours added to them. However, at Manam we work with farmers using custom-built proprietary technologies to make chocolate with existing Indian genetics,” explains Chaitanya.

Cultivation & Making:

Manam Chocolate’s entire cultivation process is done by sister company ‘Distinct Origins’ in the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Later, the cacao is dried in the nearby factory in Tadikalapudi, using scientific methods.

“To ensure the genetics of cacao are flavour-oriented, we have developed elevated post-harvesting technology and block-chain process of drying that allows us to ferment and dry cacao in such a way that we can make an award -winning bean,” says Chaitnaya. The dried cacao, then is transported to the Manam Karkhana.

Customers can witness the chocolate making process in the available viewing galleries inside the lab. They can participate in the making process and even make their own recipe of chocolate. The lab also has an attached cafe, where one can relish the freshly made confectioneries.

“This lab is an attempt to remind people that chocolate is something that is grown in our farms,” says Chaitanya, who believes that the idea of chocolate making is a craft.

Manam Chocolate, after the international validation, further aims to sell world class chocolate beans from India. “We are trying to build a reputation for Indian cacao,” he adds.

Manam Chocolate Lab Baking Sorting Drying Box Technique Inside Cacao Cacao