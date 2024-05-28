AIMIM former MLA Virasat Rasool Khan passes away

Virasat Rasool Khan was first elected as a MLA from Charminar Constituency in 1989 and again elected as an MLA from Nampally Assembly Constituency in the 2009.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 07:24 PM

Image Source: Twitter/@syedsulaiman9

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen party leader and former MLA, Virasat Rasool Khan passed away on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and a son.

He was associated with the AIMIM party for close to four decades. The Namaz e Janaza (funeral prayers) will be held at Masjid Alamgeer, Shantinagar after Maghrib Prayers.