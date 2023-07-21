| Air India Flight To Vancouver Abnormally Delayed Rescheduled To 3 P M Take Off Now

Air India flight to Vancouver abnormally delayed, rescheduled to 3 p.m take-off now

A hotel in Delhi accommodated nearly 300 passengers, mostly Indians, who were frustrated with the AI officials' lack of specific reasons for the delay.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 AM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Passengers of the Air India flight AI-185 from Delhi to Vancouver were subjected to severe inconvenience as it was delayed by more than nine hours. The Air India flight to Vancouver was supposed to take off from Delhi 5.10 a.m. on Friday.

Nearly 300 passengers, mostly Indians were accommodated in a hotel in Delhi. Annoyed passengers complained about the AI officials who were not coming up with any specific reason for the delay.

There are indications available now about the AI 185 being scheduled for departure around 3 p.m.